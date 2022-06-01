Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 401,823 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 401,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 1.01% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

