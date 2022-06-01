Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 750.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,558 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.33.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $324.68 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

