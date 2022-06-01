Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 638.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,937 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of J stock opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average is $135.51. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

