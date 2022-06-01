Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

