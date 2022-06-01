Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Spot Coffee Ltd. (CVE:SPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 378800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$8.78 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Get Spot Coffee alerts:

Spot Coffee Company Profile (CVE:SPP)

SPoT Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It operates a total of 24 cafés in development or under construction, which include 5 corporate-owned cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls; 12 operating franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hertel, West Hartford, Hamburg, Roswell Park, Clarence, Williamsville, Waterfront Village, Amherst, West Seneca, and Niagara Falls; 5 Spot Tops café locations; 1 Express cafés operating under license to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College; and 1 café under construction in Tonawanda SPoT Coffee (Canada) Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spot Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spot Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.