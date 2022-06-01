Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Spot Coffee Ltd. (CVE:SPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 378800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$8.78 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.
Spot Coffee Company Profile (CVE:SPP)
See Also
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Spot Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spot Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.