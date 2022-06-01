Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $330-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.88 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 38,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,803. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $372.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.