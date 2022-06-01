Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $956.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to post $956.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $910.90 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,978,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after acquiring an additional 312,922 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPB traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.79. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

