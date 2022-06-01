SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 44,633 shares.The stock last traded at $57.50 and had previously closed at $58.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,539,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

