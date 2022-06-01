S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $306.66

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $306.66 and last traded at $336.10, with a volume of 61178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock worth $3,559,780 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

