SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $567,290 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in SouthState by 6.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SouthState by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 224,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in SouthState by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

