South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOUHY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.30) to GBX 325 ($4.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,854. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

