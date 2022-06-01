Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) versus Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Financial Analysis

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Soluna has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27% Liberty TripAdvisor 23.25% 11.64% 5.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soluna and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $14.35 million 7.48 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.09 $179.00 million $3.12 0.33

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Soluna on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

