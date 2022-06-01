Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solo Brands.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,374. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb purchased 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Solo Brands by 51.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 67,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Solo Brands by 70.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Solo Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.