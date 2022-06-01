Snowball (SNOB) Price Tops $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Snowball has a market capitalization of $222,071.86 and approximately $964.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.01116982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00487364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00032160 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008160 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,667,562 coins and its circulating supply is 5,092,499 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

