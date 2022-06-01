Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $39.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Snap by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 2,931,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,672,224. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

