SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. SLM has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in SLM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 24,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SLM by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SLM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.