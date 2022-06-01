SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 42.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,080,000 after acquiring an additional 128,484 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 2,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,641. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.74. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

