SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.
SKYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
SKYW stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 2,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,641. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.74. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWest (SKYW)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.