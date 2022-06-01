Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skeena Resources Limited is a mining exploration company. It focused on developing precious metal properties principally in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of SKE opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

