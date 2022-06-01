Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVKEF shares. Cheuvreux upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$11.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

