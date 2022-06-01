Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Shares of Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 15450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Get Silverton Metals alerts:

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.