Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 7.7%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.11 and last traded at $72.49. 12,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,495,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.54.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 525.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

