Silvercorp Metals Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.
Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.
Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94.
SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.
