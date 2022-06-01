Silvercorp Metals Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

