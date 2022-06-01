SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Up 6.1%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.27 and last traded at $40.98. Approximately 6,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 329,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

SBOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.70. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,063,373. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 653.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 326,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.