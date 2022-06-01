Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $18,660,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

