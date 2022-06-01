SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.44. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 53,110 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $798.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

