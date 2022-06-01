Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.11

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.11 and last traded at C$28.98, with a volume of 11181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total value of C$66,991.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

