Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Rises By 43.8%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.6 days.

TYEKF stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.