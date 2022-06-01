Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Rises By 43.8%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.6 days.
TYEKF stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile (Get Rating)
