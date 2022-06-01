Short Interest in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Drops By 25.0%

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 448,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Sonendo stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 121,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonendo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

In other Sonendo news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 170,151 shares of company stock valued at $462,595 and have sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

