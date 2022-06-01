Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Decreases By 26.1%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 778,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHL. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCHL traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,706. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

