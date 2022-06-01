Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Decreases By 20.7%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mad River Investors lifted its position in RENN Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RENN Fund by 47.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RENN Fund by 1,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RENN Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RENN Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RCG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,919. RENN Fund has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

