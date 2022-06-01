Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Decreases By 18.6%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Shares of SQFT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 75,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,782. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.00%.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.