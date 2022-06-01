Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Drops By 19.6%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 14,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,212. The company has a market capitalization of $554.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.