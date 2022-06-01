Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Increases By 30.3%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. 1,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,150. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 117,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 47,634 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

