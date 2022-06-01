Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Drops By 23.3%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 77,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 231,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.85. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix ( NASDAQ:NURO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

