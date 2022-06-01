Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Increases By 33.1%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

