Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Expands By 36.1%

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MHTX traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.