Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Expands By 36.1%

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
MHTX traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
