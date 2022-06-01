Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Rises By 29.5%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

JAGGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,755. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

