Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Decreases By 17.9%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $968,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,421,638 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,868. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,694,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 680,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 304,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

