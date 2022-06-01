Short Interest in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Drops By 24.7%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.79. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

