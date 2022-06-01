Short Interest in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Increases By 35.1%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:HES traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.86. 15,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average is $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $129.40.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.