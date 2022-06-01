Short Interest in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Declines By 16.9%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 47,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,985. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

