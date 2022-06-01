Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Rises By 30.6%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

