Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declines By 18.7%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 4,477,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,761. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

