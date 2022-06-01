Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Declines By 25.5%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 85.8% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 226,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 104,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,036. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.