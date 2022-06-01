Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Increases By 27.6%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 108.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at $8,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $520.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.11. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $9.31. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.