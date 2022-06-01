Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Decreases By 20.2%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,428,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $24,998,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $22,504,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ABM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,266. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

