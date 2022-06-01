Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Trading Down 2%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.23. 1,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.58.
Shimizu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)
