Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Trading Down 2%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.23. 1,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Shimizu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

