Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $111,061.05 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $111,061.05 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $826.87 or 0.02620104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00458589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008253 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

