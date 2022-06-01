Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.62. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 467,117 shares traded.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54. The firm has a market cap of C$238.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

