Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Shares Up 119.3%

Shares of Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE – Get Rating) shot up 119.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.30. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Shale Oil International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLE)

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

